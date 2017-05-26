FOOTBALL: ASG beat AEI to retain cup

Third staging of AEI Cup contested by 20 teams

The third annual AEI Cup last weekend, had 20 teams in attendance mostly from the Rugby and Coventry areas. The weather was great and as usual the facilities at Kilsby Lane were immaculate.

Action from the final, between ASG and AEI Rugby

The group games kicked off and the standard was high on all pitches.

The main cup saw last year’s winners ASG sports take on AEI in a closely fought game which was eventually won by ASG on penalties.

The plate saw other local sides Rugby FC and BEC FC battle it out in another close game, with Rugby FC eventually come out as winners 2-0.

This again for the third year was a great success and a big thanks for Rugby Town Juniors, the referees, Jason Husain and Terry Barlow for their support in making this a great day.