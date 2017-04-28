FOOTBALL: Bilton Ajax into final at Sixfields

Unbeaten Under 11s win fantastic semi-final for chance to play at Northampton Town’s stadium

Northampton & District Youth Alliance Plate

U11s: Bilton Ajax went in to this semi-final brimming with confidence as they had not lost a league game all season and wanting to finish with a trip to Sixfields Stadium for the final.

A sunny spring Saturday morning saw them host Parkland Tigers. Excellent defending prevented an early deficit. Marcus Bald was in fine form, as usual, and was shielded from most shots by Alfie Gibbs, Edward Blamire and Oliver Dunkley. After ten minutes Ajax started to play as Josh Evans, alert as ever, took control of the ball outside the box and arrowed it into the bottom corner. This galvanised Ajax and Danny Winterlich doubled the lead a minute later.

Fantastic work from Matthew Burgess led to a defensive error and he was quick to take advantage, tapping home the third. Excellent attacking pressure forced more mistakes and Diesel Binding made it four from short range. Ted McDaid was winning balls in the middle and Danny was a constant threat, but Parkland pulled one back just before the break.

Ajax started the second half well with Callum Gibson tormenting Parkland down the wing. Alex Fuentes Grant also fought well, making some superb tackles. A driving run from Diesel, twisting and turning and evading Parkland challenges, chipped the keeper and made it five. Danny, not to be outdone, scored a lovely strike from the edge of the box. A fantastic team performance and a well deserved trip to Sixfields!