FOOTBALL: Bilton Ajax U18s finish superb season as cup semi-finalists and league runners-up

Brixworth just too strong in battle for place in Youth Cup Final

U18s: Bilton Ajax U18s hosted Brixworth Lions 18s for a place in the Northampton Youth Cup Final.

The visitors opened the scoring in the fourth minute and it remained 1-0 until the 35th minute, despite several good attempts by Ajax to level. In a ten-minute spell before half time, where Ajax could not maintain their energetic pressing game, Brixworth extended their lead to 4-0.

The second half was high quality end to end stuff. Brixworth gained a fifth just before the 80th minute, before Ajax were finally rewarded for their efforts when Reece White notched his 17th of the season to leave the second half level but a final score of Bilton Ajax 1 Brixworth Lions 5.

Man of the Match for Bilton Ajax was Owen Batchelor.

Bilton Ajax U18s finish a superb season as Cup semi-finalists, league runners-up and with a very proud manager - Rob Chamberlain.