FOOTBALL: Borough announce latest signing

Friendly win over Woodford as warm-up games continue

Pre-season friendly

Adam Shaw in Borough's game with Woodford PICTURES BY BRIAN DAINTY

Woodford United 2 Rugby Borough FC 6

The hosts opened the scoring in the first minute with a chip over the keeper, but Borough equalised immediately when a long throw was fired home by Adam Shaw.

Borough took a deserved lead after 15 minutes when Luke Pritchard found Shaw down the right and his excellent cross was headed home by Joe Henderson.

Soon after one of Rugby’s trialists made it 3-1 from a Kane Finney through ball.

Kane Finney

On the half hour Henderson picked out Shaw with a long diagonal pass, Shaw rounded the keeper and set up the new lad for his second.

Borough were in full stride and scored twice more before the break. Shaw got his second from another Finney through ball and the trialist completed his hat-trick from the edge of the area.

Borough made a number of changes at the start of the second half, which was a more even contest.

Gerard McGahey impressed down the left wing and Remae James went close on a couple of occasions.

Remae James

Both teams had chances to score from free kicks but Dan Flack saved well for Borough and Henderson was denied by the United keeper from a whipped Ryan Byrne delivery.

The only goal of the second half came from a well taken United penalty ten minutes from time.

McGahey signs

Promising midfielder Gerard McGahey will play his football at Kilsby Lane this season after agreeing to sign for Rugby Borough.

Manager Darren Tank said: “I am delighted Gerard has signed for the club. He is fully aware of what we are trying to build here and is another one of the promising youngsters produced by the Juniors.”

McGahey also served his time with the Strachan Football Foundation and played for the Juniors again at U18 and U21 levels before taking a break in America.

Since his return he has played in all the pre-season friendlies, and although he has had offers from other clubs he has decided to see the year out with Borough.

Sadly one comes in and one goes out. Alex Webb has signed for Daventry Town after impressing during Borough’s recent match against them, and scoring a couple of goals.

The seven days rule was waived by the club which enabled Alex to make his debut against Coventry United, scoring for them twice.