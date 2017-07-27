Search

FOOTBALL: Borough continue preparations with visit by Newcastle University on pre-season tour

Joe Taplin in Monday evening's game
Two goals for Adam Shaw in Kilsby Lane warm-up

PICTURES BY BRIAN DAINTY

Jamie Lewis

Pre-season friendly

Rugby Borough FC 2

Newcastle University 5

Monday evening saw Borough host Newcastle University who are on a pre-season tour of their own.

Goalkeeper Dave Hazell

Boro scored in the first minute for the second game in row with Adam Shaw slotting home after latching on to a through ball.

Boro extended their lead in the sixth minute with Shaw scoring his second goal after a good patient build up play.

Newcastle replied within three minutes with a nice tidy finish.

Boro were playing a more patient game and looking after the ball, but after 20 minutes Newcastle were starting to grow into the game themselves and equalised with a direct free kick from outside the box.

Tommy Berwick

A lack of discipline let Newcastle take a grip of the rest of the first half, which saw them extend their lead further when a couple of defensive errors allowed the striker to hit home.

Newcastle scored again after Dave Hazell made a good save but the ball fell and the Newcastle striker tapped it home for 2-4 at half time.

Tommy Berwick saw his shot well saved early on in the second half, with Newcastle also going close with a miss from short range.

The Kilsby Lane side were again starting to pass the ball a little better in the second half, as both teams were getting longer spells of possession with the game being played at a slower pace.

Newcastle’s next attempt saw their player strike the bar from a free kick.

Shaw got close to a hat-trick with a long-range effort, and Hazell produced a great save, full length in mid-air to tip a shot onto the post.

Newcastle scored again late on wrap to up victory for the young side.

Borough starting 11: D Hazell, J Taplin, E Merritt, A Winton, J Finlay, N Wittham, G Mcgahey, L Pritchard, T Berwick, J Lewis, A Shaw.