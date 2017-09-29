FOOTBALL: Borough continue unbeaten start to season with 5-0 win

Impressive Blackham man of the match against Aylestone Park Reserves

Pictures by Brian Dainty

Jamie Tank

Everards Leicestershire Senior League Division 1:

Aylestone Park Reserves 0 Rugby Borough FC 5

A young Borough side travelled to Aylestone Park FC looking to extend their unbeaten start to the season, writes Paul Collins.

The game was played on a 3g surface, with the first 15 minutes being a very even affair, both sides having plenty of possession without creating clear cut chances on goal.

Sam Lockley

The deadlock was broken after 36 minutes when Sam Lockley put Borough 1-0 up latching onto Harry Sawyer’s through ball and slotting it home.

A minute later Sam Lockley doubled the lead, showing his bravery to head home a long kick from keeper Dan Flack

The two quick goals settled Borough down and the young side were now passing the ball well.

Borough were quickly into their stride in the second half, and were rewarded at 51 minutes when the impressive Jack Blackham volleyed home a Will Heath cross, after good build up play by Connor Gamble to make it 3-0.

Harry Sawyer

Rugby were in control of the game now, and extended the lead further just a few minutes later when Jack Blackham scored his second, after his shot went in off the post after cutting in and finishing from an acute angle.

Danny Finlay then replaced Sam Lockley, and moments later Harry Cook scored Borough’s fifth.

Aylestone were now pushing more players forward, looking for a consolation goal, but found keeper Dan Flack in great form, diving full length and making two great saves to keep the team sheet clean.

A good performance from the lads as the Borough bandwagon rolls on.

Connor Gamble

Team: D Flack, R Conneely, C Gamble, H Cook, J Tank (c), N Whittam, W Heath, K Finney, S Lockley, J Blackham, H Sawyer, D Finlay, A Fuller, P Walle.

Man of the match: J Blackham.