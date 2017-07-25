FOOTBALL: Borough draw friendly with Buckby

Pictures from Saturday’s game at Kilsby Lane

Pre-season friendly

Jamie Tank heads the ball against Long Buckby

Rugby Borough 2 Long Buckby 2

Rugby Borough continued their pre-season campaign entertaining UCL Division 1 side Long Buckby AFC on Saturday.

Boro took the lead in the opening minute with Sam Lockley continuing his fine goal scoring form after a great through ball by Jamie Tank.

It took just three minutes for Long Buckby to have their first shot on target but Danny Hazell produced a great save to stop them.

Adam Shaw in action at Kilsby Lane

A scrappy first 20 minutes was played out with no side keeping possession well.

In the 26th minute Danny Hazell kept Borough ahead with a wonderful full length dive to his left, to tip a shot from outside the box and round the post.

Long Buckby eventually got the equaliser after 37 minutes, but Boro hit straight back with a powerful Jamie Tank header supplied by a Ryan Byrne corner for 2-1 at half time.

Changes at half time for both sides, and the game continued to be a competitive battle with neither team having long periods of possession.

Gerard McGahey in Saturday's draw

First timer Eddie Merritt was impressive with his performance at right back, and when he switched to left back, with Jay Finlay and Ryan Byrne trying to get a foothold of the game in midfield as the tackles flew in from all sides.

Rain and wind were making conditions difficult and Long Buckby levelled the scores again on 77 minutes.

Boro had a half chance to win when Jamie Lewis just failed to make contact after an Alex Winton diagonal pass but scores stayed level at 2-2.

Borough Team: D Hazell, N Wittham, T Orford, R Byrne, J Tank, J Henderson, A Shaw, J Turton, S Lockley, T Berwick, G Mcgahey.

Subs: J Finlay, A Winton, E Merritt, Lewis.