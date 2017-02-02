FOOTBALL: Brinklow Reserves end hosts’ ten-game unbeaten run

Weekend round-up

AW Engraving Coventry Alliance League

Premier Division: Brinklow 1 Ambleside 4: Brinklow’s hopes of picking up desperately needed points died in the mud at Barr Lane.

The home side started well with Morgan Pulford twice going close in the opening minutes. Ambleside opened the scoring on 22 minutes when Brinklow lost the ball in midfield allowing Owen Paiton to run on goal and fire home.

Brinklow were back on level terms a minute after the break when a Liam Cawley free kick caused panic in the visitor’s defence allowing Blake Kassar to slot home from close range. Brinklow were awarded a penalty two minutes later which Macca Richards sent wide.

Ambleside took the lead on 59 minutes when Curtis Osborne took advantage of a defensive mix-up. Shane Hunter put the visitors further ahead on 78 minutes whilst Paiton grabbed his second goal to complete the scoring with three minutes to go.

Division 2: Balsall and Berkswell 3 Brinklow Reserves 4: A magnificent second-half performance from Brinklow overturned a 3-1 half-time deficit and broke the hosts’ ten-game unbeaten run. Goal scorers were Chay Kalym, Benny Adeeko, Peter May and Gabriel Gdadebo.

Coventry and Warwickshire Youth League

U9s: v Christ the King Red: Sunday’s game started at a ferocious pace with the opposition taking the game to Brinklow in the early exchanges. After several near misses from the visitors and some resolute defending Brinklow took the lead with a quick counter-attack that was finished off by Toby Edwards.

The football on display was at times breathtaking as the boys excelled at every opportunity, forcing the floodgates to open with Noah Ward, Cameron James and Jacob Smith all scoring two goals each. Riley Bloxham also got on the scoresheet and Toby added his second early in the second half.

Man of the Match went to Riley Bloxham for his constant running and true striker’s performance, a real menace to the opposition defence. This was a great team display with some lovely one touch football, a truly fantastic spectacle of the beautiful game.

U10s: Brinklow and Mount Nod produced a feast of fine football on a frosty morning in Wolston. Both goalkeepers were kept busy by the attacking end to end football. Brinklow’s Charlie Cook showed particularly fine form to win man of the match.

Josh Tilley and Isaac Earley got the Brinklow goals.

U11s: Brinklow entertained their friends and local rivals, Rugby Town. Striker Ed Thomas was in top form and hit two of the goals whilst Luke Curtlin was also on target.

U12s: Brinklow 1 Bulkington 4: Brinklow fell victim to a Bulkington side that was more effective in front of goal. Alfie Jones was the Brinklow goal scorer.