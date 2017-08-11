FOOTBALL: Charity cup game for Rugby Town Ladies

Teams raise £260 for air ambulance

Rugby Town Girls and Ladies FC came together for a weekend of fundraising for Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance raising £260.

Rugby Town Ladies Development Team and the Girls Under 15s played a curtain raiser to the Ladies charity game

Saturday saw a mixture of girls and ladies playing footgolf at Leam Valley. Megan Evans came out victorious winning with a score of 31. Before the ladies’ Sunday fixture, the Under 15s played the new Ladies Development Team with some great football on show from both sides.

Rugby Town Ladies v Oadby and Wigston

In the afternoon, Oadby and Wigston visited Kilsby Lane for what has become an annual charity cup game.

With Oadby and Wigston winning last year, the pressure was on for newly promoted Rugby Town to get the win.

The ladies started strongly, playing the ball positively and creating opportunities on the attack. Emma Atkinson was the first to score, straight from a swinging corner. The ladies maintained pressure on the Oadby defence and following some great play, Aileen Whelan drove through making no mistake in finishing for 2-0 to the home side.

Grace Keenan and Kayley Oseman were able to join in the attack from defence supporting forward play. Rugby Town continued to create chances down the wings with Kelly Worthington and Hannah Parker battling hard but some good defending from Oadby kept them out until half time.

The second half opened with Oadby dominating play and possessing the ball well. They were rewarded for their efforts with two goals bringing the score to 2-2.

As the game progressed, some great defending by Becky Clusker, Adele Rogers and Steph Bird kept Oadby at bay.

Following some injuries, the introduction of youth players Hollie Taylor on the right of midfield and Molly Morgan Blandford in defence immediately had an impact, linking up well with Emma Atkinson and Loren Bliss.

With only seconds to go the ladies were awarded a corner, making it the last bit of play and all to play for. Another great corner from Emma and a well-timed run saw debutant Andie Coupland finish to win the game 3-2.

The game was a great display of football from both teams - with still a month to go until the season start, it was just a glimpse of what is yet to come from the ladies going forward.

The club thank Oadby and Wigston LFC for visiting and for all of the donations made to the total raised by the club.