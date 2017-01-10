FOOTBALL: Cup run continues for Rugby Town Ladies

Into quarter-finals after great team display

After over five weeks without a game, Rugby Town Ladies were back in action at the weekend with an away League Cup fixture against Gornal Ladies 1st team.

Rugby were slow getting into the game, conceding two goals in the first half. However, the team didn’t let their heads go down, showing there was more to come. Just before half time, Emma Atkinson stayed strong to hold off a defender, creating a one-on-one with the keeper. No mistakes were made placing the ball into the bottom right corner. Half time score was 2-1 with Rugby trailing by a goal.

In the second half Rugby Town started to display the kind of football they are capable of. Strong tackles and great marking by Caitlin Revan, Becky Clusker and Tamara Davis kept the Gornal attack at bay.

On the other side of the pitch, some great attacking by Kerry Young, Katie Loydall, Loren Bliss and Emma Atkinson started to produce opportunities in front of goal.

Katie Loydall was the first to score, running onto a great ball played through by Kat Watkins from midfield. The score was level at 2-2. With all to play for, the ladies continued to push hard and with it came rewards.

Emma Atkinson finished two more goals giving her a hat-trick. Kayleigh Oseman and Hannah Parker worked tirelessly throughout the game to keep the Gornal attack from coming down the wings, with all chances being cleared up by Adele Rogers in goal.

The game finished with Rugby Town, the away team, winners 2-4. A great team display by the Rugby Town Ladies taking them into the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

Not only are the Ladies still in the League Cup, they are also through to the last 16 of the County Cup. The Ladies take on Rubery (a team from the league above) next weekend at Kilsby Lane in the Birmingham County League Cup.