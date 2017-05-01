FOOTBALL: Cup wins for Lawford and Community Relations

Reports and pictures from Sunday’s finals at Butlin Road

PICTURES BY STUART TAYLOR

Advertiser Cup runners-up Rugby FC

RUGBY & DISTRICT SUNDAY FOOTBALL LEAGUE - SPONSORED BY MELBROS

The League season came to an end on Sunday with our two cup-finals, writes Stuart Taylor.

Advertiser Cup

Lawford 7 Rugby FC 0

Advertiser Cup final action

The Advertiser Cup pitched Lawford against second division Rugby FC. Rugby FC got off to the worst start possible ten minutes into the game when Jim Farrow’s corner kick somehow founds its way into the back of the net to put Lawford ahead.

Lawford started to boss the game, giving Rugby FC little time to settle and had three really good chances to increase their lead. Jimmy Smith should have scored twice but both close-range efforts were fired wide. Then Dildale Linton saw his close-range attempt go over the bar.

In the 25th minute a cross into Rugby’s penalty box wasn’t cleared and Halim Halim powered his shot into the roof of the net to double Lawford’s lead. It took Rugby FC 27 minutes to break down Lawford’s defence and get a shot on target but the keeper watched it go over the bar. They didn’t create much but you can’t fault the Rugby lads for effort, it was just that Lawford were too good all round. Lawford went 3- 0 up after a poor pass on the edge of Rugby FC’s own penalty box gifted Dildale Linton a clear sight at goal and he calmly chipped the keeper.

It was poor defending that let Halim in to fire in his second and Lawford’s fourth on the stroke of half-time. Rugby FC started the second half well and a couple of good chances fell to Luke Muldoon and Shane Osborne, but both efforts were wide of the mark. With 60 minutes on the clock Lawford hit a fifth through Jimmy Smith, followed a minute later with a converted edge-of-the-penalty-box kick from Lee Vince, which flew into the net giving the keeper no chance. With ten minutes left Daniel Dandridge hit the crossbar from four yards out but Carl Peake was on hand to fire in the rebound to round off a 7-0 victory.

Lawford and Rugby FC in the Advertiser Cup final at Butlin Road

Hospital Cup

Community Relations 3

Griffin Rokeby 0

The Hospital Cup was an all first division affair between league champions Community Relations and Griffin Rokeby.

A flying save in Sunday's final

The game got off to a flying start and early on both teams created a couple of half chances and enjoyed their fair share of the ball. The first real chance fell to Community’s Daniel Nelson, who shot over the bar from ten yards. Griffin’s Kylie Young then created a chance for himself, beating three players but the finish let him down.

Community were creating some real chances now and but for some superb goalkeeping from Adam Hartwell in the Griffin goal could have been out of it. Community should have taken the lead on 30 minutes but Akem Robinson’s header was wide of an empty net.

It was going to take something special to break the deadlock and two minutes before the break it came courtesy of a wonder strike from Kane Finney whose 20-yard effort flew into the top corner of the net to give Community a slender lead at the break.

Eight minutes after the restart Community doubled their lead when Paul Hughes volleyed a cross into the penalty box into the roof of the net. A minute later Matty Lea came close with an effort after winning a free-kick.

They came close again two minutes later when a Jack Curtis effort went wide. Community guaranteed the win after a cross was converted by Anton Dimarino to give them a 3-0 victory.

Once again thank you to the officials who gave up their time freely to do the finals.

Goalmouth action in the Advertiser Cup final

A donation will be forwarded to the air ambulance. Trophies were presented by Len Berry.

Hospital Cup champions Community Relations

Hospital Cup runners-up Griffin Rokeby

Hospital Cup final action