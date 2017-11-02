FOOTBALL: Double-figure win for Rugby Borough

Hat-trick for Chater against Earl Shilton Albion

PICTURES BY BRIAN DAINTY

Remae James

Everards Leicestershire Senior League Division One

Rugby Borough 10 Earl Shilton Albion 0

Rugby Borough welcomed Earl Shilton Albion back to Kilsby Lane for their second encounter this season, writes Paul Collins.

Borough started well, with Remae James putting the hosts 1-0 up in the third minute, with lots of other chances being wasted in front of the goal. The scrappy play continued until Alex Webb, slotted home from a Ryan Byrne slide pass. Earl Shilton were then awarded a penalty for handball, but Dan Flack produced an excellent save to preserve his clean sheet. Borough penalised the penalty miss by immediately extending their lead; Kane Finney hitting the net from a Ryan Byrne flicked ball, 3-0.

Alex Webb

It was 4-0 at half time when Ollie Chater curled a shot home from just outside the box.

The second half started similarly, with Remae James firing home Borough’s fifth and it was 6-0 with 58 minutes gone, through Webb.

A triple substitution didn’t stop Borough’s domination and four minutes later Ollie Chater flicked home from a Jamal Adams cross.

The defenders joined in with the scoring via sub Luke Pritchard, with a superb strike from a one-two with Ollie Chater. Pritchard scored his second with a neat turn and finish from just inside the box and to reach double figures, Borough were awarded a penalty and Ollie Chater stepped up and completed his hat-trick.

Man of the Match: Ollie Chater.