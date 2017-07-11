FOOTBALL: Eastlands finish on a high - in the sky!

Glider experience to celebrate end of their junior careers

Eastlands JFC Under 16s quite literally ended their junior careers on a real high. To celebrate the end of the season the players took to the skies as glider pilots!

Andrei Frandes

Manager Steve Heighton said: “I wanted the team to end on a real high after ten fantastic years and taking them to have a gliding lesson was something they couldn’t have imagined.

“The boys and one girl from the team all took to the skies after a winch haul. Basically they went up to a height of a thousand feet and then the winch lets go and then they flew around the aerodrome.

“It was a fantastic experience for them and something they will remember for always.”

The club, which is the most successful mixed team in Rugby’s history, if not the Midlands, after been led by club captain Erin Riden to two league titles in its ten year history will now end.

Morgan Thomas

Steve added: “Some of the boys are going to move up to youth and senior football, while Erin, who I think is the only current junior international footballer from any team or club in Rugby, will pursue her progress with the Welsh squad.

“It’s been a real pleasure to manage all the kids who have played for Eastlands and I wish them all the best.”