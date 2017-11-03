FOOTBALL: Emphatic victory sees Brinklow through to next round of cup

Under 12s grateful to Adam Frere and Comtronics for their sponsorship this season

Major Boyd Carpenter Cup Round 1

Brinklow 6 RS Sports 1: A makeshift Brinklow team looked good value for their win as they took revenge for their early season league defeat. Stand-in keeper Ally Keay typified Brinklow’s fighting spirit, saving a 10th minute penalty. Mike Thomas opened the scoring two minutes later connecting with a Nic Whittam long throw. Scott McCullough increased Brinklow’s lead on 18 minutes, dispossessing a defender and slipping the ball past the keeper.

Whittam and McCullough combined well on the stroke of half - time leaving Whittham to beat the keeper with a shot from an acute angle. Four minutes after the break Whittam was again on target firing home after latching onto an Andy Jones corner.

McCullough headed Brinklow further ahead on 73 minutes whilst veterans Gary Coward and Lee Curtlin conspired for Curtlin to complete Brinklow’s scoring on 84 minutes. RS grabbed a last minute consolation goal but it failed to take the shine off an emphatic Brinklow victory.

U8s: Goal machine Kallum Mackley found the net four times when Brinklow travelled to face Alvis. Mackley’s strike partner, Lindon Peachey contributed to the scoreline with two goals.

U12s: Brinklow, in their new home kit courtesy of sponsor Adam Frere and Comtronics, hosted top of the table Coventry Jaguar, who maintained their top spot with a comfortable 3-0 victory.