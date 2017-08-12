FOOTBALL: Fairytale ending as Under 8s Boys play their last game together

Six of team now signed to professional academies

An emotional day on Saturday saw Rugby Town Boys Under 8s play their last games together in the ‘One Tournament’ at the home of English football, St George’s Park.

It turned out to be a fitting finale for this amazingly talented team.

Due to their talent the team has been broken up as six of the lads have been signed to professional academies.

The scene was set then and the lads didn’t disappoint. The tournament was contested between 12 teams from all over England.

Rugby Town started the tournament with a comfortable 3-0 win against Sherwood FC from Nottinghamshire with goals from Cole Clements (2) and Riley Bates.

Next up was St Margretsbury from Hertfordshire who were completely out played by Rugby’s passing game and they were soundly beaten 4-0 with all four goals coming from the boot of Liam Ollershaw.

Westgate Wanderers from Lancashire were next up for Rugby Town and they continued their attacking game and strong passing game to run out 3-0 winners.

Still without conceding a goal Rugby Town next met Exeter Panthers from Devon and they proved a more physical and resilient team as, despite Rugby’s domination and ball possession, they just couldn’t find the net and the game resulted in a 0-0 draw.

The final group game saw Rugby beat Brereton Town from Staffordshire 3-0 with goals from Harry Jacklin, Cole Clements and Brooklyn Evans.

Qualifying top of the group with four wins and a draw with no goals conceded resulted in a semi-final against Robin Park FC from Lancashire.

In a semi-final that saw Rugby dominate possession and territory it took a cracking strike from Harry Jacklin to split the teams in what was really a truly one-sided affair.

On to the final which was screened live on Facebook and a true test for Rugby Town as they were up against Chelsea Foundation.

In a very tight game Rugby fell behind to a smart finish from Chelsea but Rugby reacted quickly and from the restart a quick passing move resulted in Cole Clements rounding their keeper to equalise.

The second half saw Rugby retain more possession and territory but unable to find the winner.

A penalty shoot out was to decide the outcome and Rugby’s goalkeeper Zach Simms was magnificent, especially as he had little to do up to this point.

Saving Chelsea’s first penalty with a smart dive to his right. Harry Jacklin then dispatched Rugby’s first penalty and up stepped Zach again to save Chelsea’s second penalty with his feet.

No nerves Liam Ollershaw then fired Rugby to the title with a powerful penalty high into the roof of the net.

Cue dramatic celebrations and the fairytale ending was complete as Rugby Town pulled down the curtain with another truly memorable tournament win.