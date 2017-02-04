FOOTBALL: Fancy being a junior football coach?

Rugby Town JFC offering training to help new coaches to develop young teams

Rugby Town JFC are looking for coaches to run teams for 2017/18 season. The club will make sure you are ready by training you up as a Level 1 Coach. The club say they will also support you as a coach through your coaching journey with various other courses such as Coerver and the Youth Modules.

New coaches will enjoy looking after one of the teams and using their new skills to help them develop.

They also welcome players who wish to get into coaching.

Contact info@rugbytownfc.co.uk or call Dave on 07880 740225.

Level 1 Course

Rugby Town JFC are running a Level 1 course in April 2017. Anyone interested can apply on the Birmingham County FA Website

First Aid Course

The club are also running a first aid course at Kilsby Lane on Monday, May 8, 2017. It’s ideal for coaches looking to refresh their qualification. More details on the Birmingham County FA website.

Rugby Town Festival

The festival dates for U7, U8, U9, U10, U11 and U12s have been announced and details are on the club’s website www.rugbytownfc.co.uk. Age groups are already filling up so an early application is advised.

New Players Wanted

The club are looking for current Year 3 boys to play in a new team for season 2017/18. Contact Liam on (01788) 568500.