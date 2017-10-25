FOOTBALL: First points of the season for Rugby Town Ladies

Smart new kit thanks to sponsors Jamesway Travel

Sunday saw Rugby Town Ladies beat Coventry City Development 8-0 at Kilsby Lane. With confidence low for both sides it was important to secure points. Rugby were slow to start but soon took control once the first goal was fired in by Kelly Worthington. Following some excellent running and a saved shot from Emma Atkinson, Loren Bliss finished in front of goal for 2-0.

The ladies in their new shirts, thanks to sponsorship by Jamesway Travel

As Rugby grew in confidence, they started to create opportunities from all over the pitch. Some excellent play from Andie Coupland and Kat Watkins in midfield led to Kelly Worthington having a shot which hit the keeper and Emma was quick to net the rebound for 3-0 at half time.

The second half only saw more positive play, with Grace Keenan and Kerri Young taking control down the right, making great runs and piling on the pressure. Emma Atkinson continued to work hard down the left, putting in a perfect cross for Andie Coupland to finish for 4-0.

Kerri was able to net a cross from the left with her left foot. With most of the possession in Coventry’s half, the opportunities kept coming. Andie hit the crossbar and Emma volleyed in for 6-0.

Kat Watkins followed up on a shot, making no mistake and a well deserved goal from Grace Keenan finished off the scoring, created from another Emma Atkinson cross.

The win gives the ladies their first points of the season after a first tough month playing regional football. A very positive performance with a number of scorers across the team from a variety of positions.

Jamesway Travel Player of the Match: Grace Keenan.