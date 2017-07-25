FOOTBALL: First silverware for Brinklow Under 9s

Champions at Christ the King six-a-side tournament

A faultless performance at the Christ the King six-a-side tournament saw the boys from Brinklow pick up their first piece of silverware. They turned on the style right from the start, winning all five group matches, to reach the semi-finals where, after going a goal down against the hosts from CTK, they never panicked and continued with their fast, fluent passing style and scored the all important equaliser, quickly followed by a stunning winner.

The final against Firefighters was a tough test but the boys stood firm and once again fashioned a stunning goal to win the game and claim the trophy.

In total they scored 16 and conceded only two, winning all seven games - a thoroughly well deserved win and a pleasure to watch.

Well done to all involved and thank you boys the smiles at the final whistle were priceless and the memories will last a lifetime.