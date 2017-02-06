FOOTBALL: Four goals for Matthews as Oak beat Barley

Rugby & District Sunday League round-up

RUGBY & DISTRICT SUNDAY FOOTBALL LEAGUE - SPONSORED BY MELBROS

The Barley Mow could have been two goals down within the first five minutes in their game against the Royal Oak but both efforts were put wide from close range. The Barley did get going and should have scored but fired over the bar of an empty goal.

Further chances for both teams were missed and we had to wait until the 40th minute before the Oak found the net when Nick Matthews headed home from a corner kick. Two minutes later he made it 2-0 from the penalty spot.

From the restart the Barley raced up the field and they won a penalty. A cool Steve Hunt slotted home to halve deficit and they went in at the break 2-1. The Barley started the half better and should have levelled but again missed the chance. The Oak then extended the lead when Matthews completed his hat-trick after hitting the cross bar. In the 75th minute a shot from the Barley’s Lee Golding slipped through the keeper’s fingers to make it 3-2. The game was eventually sewn up with just three minutes to play and it was that man Matthews who found the net with his fourth of the day and he made 4-2.

Clifton Bulls were soundly beaten 8-3 by CRC.

Champions Lawford kept up their challenge for the top spot by just getting the better of the Griffin with a 3-2 win. Jake Chater, Dan O’Toole and Jimmy Smith scored for Lawford and Matty Lea and Luke Malford replied.

In Division 2 the Caldecott Arms are still looking for their first points of the season after being beaten by fellow strugglers Hollybush 8-2.

Rugby FC stay top after a 1-0 victory against Webb Ellis, Luke Muldoon scoring the goal.

Second-placed Drayton Grange battered Quigley’s 10-0. Royal Oak Reserves made it a double for the club as they beat the Avon Mill 5-1 after being level at the break at 1-1.

Stuart Taylor

Fixtures for Sunday (February 12): Division 1: Griffin v Royal Oak, Athletico Belbao v Clifton, CRC v Barley Mow.

Division 2: Braunston v Hollybush, Caldecott v Drayton Grange, Quigleys v Royal Oak Reserves, Rugby FC v Avon Mill.