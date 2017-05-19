FOOTBALL: Get together for VS Rugby footballing legends

Players, supporters and officials celebrate FA Vase triumph 34 years ago

VS RUGBY footballing legends will be holding an informal get together at the William Webb Ellis public house in Warwick Street, Rugby this Saturday (May 20) from 3pm onwards.

One of the Valley heroes 34 years ago who helped beat Halesowen Town 1-0 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday April 30, 1983, Derek Owen, runs the William Webb Ellis with wife Karen. They will be hosting many of the players, supporters and officials with partners, family and friends also welcome and there will be a band to provide entertainment later on.

Incredibly the FA Vase triumph was achieved in only the 27th season since the Butlin Road club was formed in New Bilton as Valley Sports. And if relegation of the current team is confirmed, they will be back playing in the FA Vase again next season, rather than the FA Trophy.