FOOTBALL: Harvey offered two-year contract with Aston Villa

Bilton School pupil delighted that his footballing dream continues

Harvey Rhoades has been offered another two-year contract with Aston Villa.

The good news came on Friday evening during his final review of the season and he is excited that his footballing dream continues.

Harvey has had a tough season in the under 12s, progressing from 8-a-side to 11-a-side at Villa’s academy .

And having started the season as a right midfielder, to develop him further he has played the best part of the season as a right back.

This has proved to be very hard for Harvey as he has had to change his mentality in the game from a forward thinking player to one in defence.

Harvey has worked extremely hard be the best he can be in this position and the under 12s have had a fantastic season, only losing once at 11-a-side.

On receiving the new contract the coaches expressed how pleased they were with Harvey’s progression to date.

As well as the changes on the field, Harvey has also started at a new school.

In September he moved up from Rokeby Primary School to Bilton School, joining sister Holly.

The school have been very supportive of Harvey’s extra activities which would involve going to Aston villa on a day’s school release every week.

Parents Marc and Claire are very proud of Harvey’s achievements as this has been a big part of his life, and trying to balance schoolwork and his footballing ambitions is never easy.

He deserves great credit and long may it continue as the pursuit of his dream will only get harder!