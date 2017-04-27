FOOTBALL: Hillmorton champions again - 42 games unbeaten

Back-to-back league wins for Under 11s

Mid-Warwickshire Boys’ League

U11s: Hillmorton (sponsored by Nathan Rous Carpentry) 4 Warwick Juniors 3: Hillmorton travelled to Juniors knowing a win would crown them Division 1 champions with a game to spare.

Hillmorton started the brighter and were rewarded after a good team move allowed Harvey Burnham to smash home. Some good persistence from Alfie Johnson saw him unselfishly square the ball for Jack Shepherd to slot home.

In the second half Juniors came out showing Hillmorton it wasn’t going to be easy. Some mistakes were being made and Juniors got themselves back into the game, only for Brodie Thomas to make it 3-1 soon after.

Juniors grabbed two more and with 15 seconds left on the clock up stepped Rhys Fleet to win the game and the league title.

Back-to-back to league wins and 42 games unbeaten for this young side.