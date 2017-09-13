FOOTBALL: Hillmorton round-up

Match reports from the first games of the season

U7s: Hillmorton Clarets 6-5 (Dontai 3, Reid, Kyle, OG): First league game of the season away, bearing in mind the opposition are physically bigger than the Clarets the result doesn’t tell the whole story. Hillmorton started brightly and took an early lead through a penalty for hand ball, which was slotted home by Dontai.

An own goal soon followed and the boys were two goals ahead before half time. Reid hit a shot across the keeper to make it 3-0. The boys had failed to beat these on two previous occasions. That third goal seem to make the boys sit off then and allow the opposition back into the game and it was soon 3-2. Dontai then fired a shot from the kick off which found the top corner and left half of their team in shock!

The boys had come alive again and after another fine long-range effort from Dontai the boy had his hat-trick and a 5-2 lead. Now everyone on the pitch was fancying their chances at scoring and Jacob was unlucky not to find the net. Instead some slack defending and silly free kicks let the home side back in and they pulled two goals back.

Kyle was everywhere today and put in some brilliant tackles before finding himself in the right place to finish a great move from Hillmorton. Now time was up by this stage but the referee may have had a faulty watch as he decided to add on an extra five minutes in which another goal was pulled back, but Hillmorton stood firm for an impressive opening day win. Ben made some great saves in the second half. Well done Clarets.

U8s: Hillmorton Blues U8s 6-1 (Noah 3, George 1, Jonah 1, 2 OG.): First game of the season one year on and an excellent start, 100% improvement from last year. The coach was apprehensive after Wednesday’s training, but all the lads pulled their socks up when it came to match day as the Blues cruised to another win against a good team. The way every single player has developed over this last year is a credit to everyone involved players, parents and coaches. And I’m sure things will continue to get better, proud coach - played some top football today.

Man of the match Jonah Mills.

Captain for this season Harry Ashwell and vice Captain Tom Hadley. Thank you everyone for an lovely day! Come on Blues!

U9s: Hillmorton Clarets 2 v 3 away team: A good competitive game today against a well organised team with a couple of really strong players, one being their goalkeeper. Hillmorton had their chances in the first half and probably deserved to be leading but came in 0-0 at half time.

In the second half Hillmorton stood off them and gave them a bit too much time on the ball which resulted in them scoring. The boys didn’t take long to respond and Clarets soon pegged it back with a goal from Spencer after following up Sam’s penalty.

But after that Hillmorton relaxed a bit too much and started to push a bit high, looking for the next goal, losing shape which created two chances on the break for the opposition, which they took well. The boys fought hard to get back into the game and scored with a tap-in for Sam from Kev’s corner, but just couldn’t get the equaliser before the end.

Some strong performances today from Connor, Jack, Fin and Sam.

MOM Jay Handsford, with another hard working game great tracking back and battled all game.

U11s: Hillmorton (sponsored by Crick Car Boot and T. Graham Hot Pure Window Cleaning) got their season up and away with a 8-0 home win. Connor McGahey kept out what little he had to do in goal. The solid back three rotated between Ryley Gardner, Ellis Smith, Mare Osebor, Kyle Gregory and Niall Kennedy all broke up play and got forward on counter attacks. Midfield three between Bailey Geehan, Ollie Attenborough, Kian Blake, Michael Edwards dominated the pitch and forward two between Josh Gardner, Finlay Pugh and Hayden Ryan- Judd created chances and worked hard to put the opposition under pressure.

Boys all worked hard today pressing the opposition to win the ball back and creating lots of chances to win the game comfortably. Edwards opened the scoring after three or four blocked shots with a cute chip over the keeper. Gregory slotted in the bottom corner as the ball broke just inside the box. A scramble in the box lead to J.Gardner getting his first goal and he followed up with a brilliant finish for his second. Ryan-Judd scored as soon as he entered the pitch with a low driven volley that flew past the keeper. Attenborough bagged two as well with a low drive into the corner and a break away run which was too powerful for the keeper to keep out. Great work down the right by Kennedy and Edwards brought the goal of the game as the ball got whipped in for Pugh to slide in at the back post.

Great start.