FOOTBALL: Incredible turnaround from league strugglers to unbeaten champions

Lawford United Under 13s

Lawford United Under 13s have written themselves into the club’s history books by becoming ‘C’ league champions in the Coventry &Warwickshire Youth League.

They became the first Lawford team to grab a league title after completing a dominant campaign which saw them go the entire season unbeaten in the league, scoring 74 goals and conceding only 17.

A further 24 goals were scored in a decent cup run, meaning 98 goals scored over the season.

The only team to beat them were Central Ajax in the cup, who finished as runners-up in the ‘A’ league.

It is an amazing turnaround for the team who last year were struggling for results and nearly disbanded before Ian Cook came in with five games remaining and galvanised the boys to realise their potential.

With a couple of additions the team have gelled into a fantastic group of lads who fully deserved to lift the league trophy this year and they are already planning ahead for life in the ‘B’ league next season .