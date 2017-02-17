FOOTBALL: Join the fun at Bilton Ajax’s development centre

Introduction to football for 3-12 year olds

Last May, Bilton Ajax Junior Football Club set up their Saturday development centre with a view to feeding their club with players from throughout the town and beyond.

Since the development centre was formed three squads have already been started, with more children now enjoying competitive football within the club.

The development centre sessions run at St Oswald’s Primary School in Addison Road, from 10.30am every Saturday.

Bilton Ajax have also started an all new Minis section, which caters for children between the ages of three and five - and its aim is to introduce toddlers into football with fun and games.

The Minis sessions run from Hill Street Community Centre between 9-10am every Saturday also.

The club are getting ready for the new season in September and are welcoming children aged between three and 12 years old to come along for some football fun.

Sessions cost only £2.50 per child.

For more information or to get a child involved then contact Matt Scoffham on 07796696837 or email mattscoffham@icloud.com

U11s Juniors: On a cold and crisp morning Bilton Ajax Juniors and Crick played out another cracker of a game.

With the trusty Tommy between the sticks, as always he coped with everything thrown at him with calm assurance. His defence saw Alex and Tevez partner Ruben LS in a new role as sweeper.

Ajax scored when Ruben moved the ball to the impressive Nixon, who found Jai with a peach of a pass.

He moved the ball to Olly, who crashed his shot home. Aryan and Arriyan controlled the midfield and combined to release Nixon, whose shot was wonderfully saved. From the resulting corner Jai calmly scored.

In the second half Ethan moved to right back and created the final Ajax goal with a powerful run down the right and then finding Olly who lobbed the keeper for his second.

A fantastic advert for grassroots football, and a superb Ajax performance.

Man of the Match: Ruben LS.