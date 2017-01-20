FOOTBALL: Ladies at home to West Brom in next round

Rugby beat Rubery 7-0 in County Cup

PICTURES BY BRIAN DAINTY

Birmingham FA County Cup

Rugby Ladies 7

Rubery 0

This week the ladies played Rubery for a place in the quarter-finals of the Birmingham County Cup.

Rugby started well, playing the ball around, exploiting the space on the pitch.

Following some good build-up play, Katie Loydall ran onto a ball played down the left, beating a player and managing to place the ball away from the keeper into goal.

Within ten minutes, Kat Watkins used some great footwork to keep the ball away from the opposition and played an excellent ball through for Katie Loydall for a one-on-one with the keeper. Once again, Katie made no mistakes scoring her second of the game.

With Rugby in control, the ladies started to create more opportunities through midfielders Kerry Young, Caitlin Revan and Emma Atkinson, who piled pressure onto the Rubery defence.

Moments later, Caitlin Revan played a pass back to Loren Bliss, who shot first time from outside of the area to score the third goal of the game. Caitlin Revan received the ball outside of the area and tried her chances with a great shot, hitting the back of the net for 4-0 at half time.

The second half saw Rugby ease off slightly, allowing Rubery to play more in the game, however the defence of Grace Keenan, Becky Clusker, Tamara Davies and Kayleigh Oseman cleared up any chances.

On the other side of the field, Rugby were still creating chances of their own, with a ball played through to Loren Bliss being cut back and passed into the box for Kat Watkins to score.

Natalie Kimberlin was unlucky not to have a goal when a shot from well outside the area dipped in towards the goal bouncing up against the metal work.

Once the ladies started playing the simple balls along the floor again, Emma Atkinson was rewarded for her hard work in the centre of midfield, running onto a ball played by Kayleigh Oseman and placing it in the bottom right corner.

The ladies were still not finished with Kerry Young committing from a corner, getting enough contact for the ball to be bundled over the line.

The game ended 7-0 to Rugby Town, putting them through to the last eight teams in the competition, where they have been drawn at home to West Bromwich Albion Women’s first team on Sunday, February 19.

This was another great team display from the Rugby Town Ladies. They return to action away next week in the league against Walsall Phoenix.