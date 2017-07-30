FOOTBALL: Lawford United seeking new players for Under 14s season

Division C champions looking to bolster squad after promotion

Lawford United’s current under U13s - going on to U14s - are looking to bolster the squad for next season.

They train on Tuesday evenings from 6.30pm-8pm at Cherwell Way Park in Long Lawford and will be playing in the John Bryan Coventry Minor League Division B (after winning Division C) with kick off times varying from 11am to 1.30pm on Sundays.

If you are interested or looking for a new team and challenge and would like to be part of this great squad, email ian.cook1@sky.com or call Ian on 07516 262985.