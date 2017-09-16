FOOTBALL: New junior teams for Butlin Road

Valley Under 13s Youth and Sporting play first competitive games

It has been a long time since junior footballers in Rugby have donned the sky blue colours of Rugby Town, but it is back this season with the formation of two U13 sides who will compete in the Coventry & Warwickshire Youth League as Rugby Town Valley FC.

Rugby Town Valley Sporting Under 13s, sponsored by Joseph Morris Butchers

Having made the decision to form a new junior club just a few months ago they would like to thank everyone who has made it possible in such a short time, particularly; Neil & Doug (RTFC), Glen, Emma and Ian (new committee) and sponsors Craig and Gemma (Legends Barber Shop) and Helen and Richard (Joseph Morris Butchers) for stepping up and funding fabulous kit for the boys.

The club opted for sky blue in association with the senior side’s traditional colours and will wear a white change strip as tribute to the town’s traditional sporting colours history. They are all looking forward to an enjoyable first season.

Tim Orford & Mark Frost

Rugby Town Valley FC U13s

U13s: Bedworth Eagles 1 Rugby Town Valley Youth 7: Valley played their first competitive game since their formation just three months ago with an impressive win away to a good Bedworth side.

Valley started brightly and quickly took control with Toby and Harvey dominating the midfield and the back four of James, Charlie C, Ollie and Charlie S stifling any attacks. This allowed the flair of Craig and Stan to create chances galore for Ben and Ellis but Valley found an inspired goalkeeper on top form.

The deadlock was broken just before half-time and after a quick turnaround Valley didn’t look back and raced into the lead. Freddie was alert in goal, and with Dylon, Cornell and Kacper now running the show the boys recorded a superb 7-1 win.

Goals came from Lipinski 3, Hardy, Brightwell, Muranganwa, Legge.

Man of the Match: Hardy.

U13s: Rugby Town Valley Sporting 1 RTJFC Cougars 1: Valley started brightly, Lys and Mistry pressing with Emery and Heaton creating chances, denied by great goalkeeping, the post and some wayward finishing. Against the run of play Cougars led when their standout player; Josh, waltzed past numerous defenders to score an exceptional goal.Further Valley chances fell for Mistry and Mallon, both unlucky not to score.

In the second half Valley forced numerous corners, well delivered by Heaton, and were unfortunate not to score; Cougars heading the ball off their own goal line.

Finally the equaliser did come. Good work from Kimber, Mistry and Garcia saw a cross swung in and Freddie Pope arrived at the back post to level. Valley continued to push for a deserved winner but alas it never came. Man of the Match: Will Dale.