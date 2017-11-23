FOOTBALL: New kit for Rugby Town Girls thanks to sponsored haircut

Reports round-up

Rugby Town Girs Under 11s player Ellie Angus recently had a sponsored haircut to donate her hair to the Little Princess Trust and raise money for her football team to enable them to purchase some much needed new kit.

Rugby Town Girls Under 11s looking smart and warm in their new hoodies

Ellie did remarkably well and raised a total of £550. She donated her hair, along with a £50 cash donation to the Little Princess Trust and was able to purchase new shorts and socks, along with some very smart and warm hoodies for the team. A superb effort.

U10s: v AFC Market Bosworth: Another good performance from the U10s away at a very good Market Bosworth side, with a full squad turning out this week. Poppy went back in goal and pulled off some good stops. Rosie started in defence alongside Katie and captain Marley with Lila, Jasmine and Melissa alternating between midfield and attack.

With a full bench, substitutions were used constantly throughout allowing Lois, Jenna, Madi and Holly the opportunity to stretch their legs and give others a rest, sometimes a little disruptive to the free flowing nature of the game but the girls got on with it. Some stand out individual performances in the team.

Katie won the vote for parents’ player of the match whilst the coaches’ choice was Rosie, who had a great game in defence and used the ball effectively each time she won it.

Rugby Town Girls Under 10s in their game with AFC Market Bosworth

U11s: v Oadby Owls (Sponsored by Lisa Collins Hair Design and Caring Help at Home Ltd) A frustrating game for Rugby away at Oadby, struggling with a heavy pitch combined with a lack of inspiration during the game, meant the players created less positive play than in recent weeks.

Sophia made some excellent saves. Ella and Issy had lots of work to do in defence with good pressure put on the opposition attack. Ellie had a stronger second half providing strong clearances to break up play.

Despite several good runs, Tasha, Kelsey and Evie didn’t manage to connect as well as they have done previously. Amy and Evelina were kept busy in midfield, having to concentrate on their positioning. Hannah played in her favoured left wing position trying to feed the forward players. Coaches’ player of the match was awarded to Sophia and parents’ player to Tasha.

U12s v Oadby & Wigston United (Sponsored by Lisa Collins Hair Design) After last week’s disappointing performance, Rugby wanted to concentrate on positive team work and support.

The girls played probably their best football of the season so far, passing and moving, playing out from the back, everything worked on at training for the last few months coming to fruition.

Freya and Maddie were totally committed in defence, standout performances in midfield from Olivia and Elle, with Thea and Tilly both having their best game. Lucy was strong and determined upfront as was Nathalie.

Lyla showed how much her confidence and knowledge of the game is growing, and Mims is finally becoming a real team player, her creativity setting up chances for her teammates.Continue in this way, the results will come.

Player of the match: Olivia and SOS winner Elle.

U13s: Rugby Town Girls 6 Asfordby Amateurs Ladies, Girls & Inclusive FC 2: Rugby entertained Asfordby with both teams having won all their previous games this season. It was a quiet start from Rugby and Asfordby soon scored. The players showed determination to recover and equalise before taking the lead in an even first half, 2-1.

Molly went on a brilliant run through the opposition to score within a minute of the restart. There was better passing and movement, the players raised their voices and standard of overall play. Throughout the match there were strong committed challenges especially from Charlotte and Molly and good defensive work from Erin, Izzy and Amber, with a dominant performance from Lexy and direct running from Charlie and Ella.

A 6-2 victory which was just reward for their commitment and all deserved it.

Goals: Molly 4, Ella, Charlie. Player of the match was awarded to Charlotte.

U15s: Groby Juniors FC Ladies 4 Rugby Town Girls 1: A tough away game with a depleted squad due to injuries and sickness. Groby have improved immensely since the sides drew at Kilsby Lane and their confidence was there to see from the kick off.

They never let Rugby get into the game and soon took the lead, Rugby pulled a goal back through Flick after some excellent play but Groby kept coming at Rugby and got their second just before half time.

The second half saw little change with Groby constantly pushing Rugby back and soon scored a third and a fourth goal. Rugby switched to a 3-4-3 and started to improve, with the back three putting in much needed tackles.

This was one of those days for the girls, a big well done to Megan playing only her second ever game.

Star player was Alice.