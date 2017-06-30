FOOTBALL: New Rugby Borough FC announce which league they will be playing in this season

Training every Thursday at Kilsby Lane for prospective players

The newly formed Rugby Borough Football Club have announced they will be playing in the Everards Leicestershire Senior League this season.

The Kilsby Lane senior side had originally applied to join the Midland Football League, where Butlin Road side Rugby Town will be playing in the Premier Division this season after being relegated from the Northern Premier League.

But the Leicestershire campaign will now see Borough taking on the likes of Lutterworth Town Reserves.

Manager Darran Tank explained: “The Everards League will put us against a lot of teams that are unknown to us locally and we see that as a great challenge, as well as an opportunity for some fresh football.”

Other opponents will include: Asfordby FC, Anstey Nomads Res, Anstey Town, Aylestone Park Res, Birstall United Res, Barrow Town Res, Caterpillar, County Hall, Desford, Earl Shilton Albion, Highfield Rangers, Holwell Sports Res, Loughborough FC, Melton Town Dev, Rugby Borough and Thurnby Rangers.

Tank added: “Our management team also continues to grow with the addition of Danny Finlay. His experience and local knowledge will be a great asset.”

Tonight (Thursday) also sees the first training session for the team at Kilsby Lane from 7-9.30pm. Any prospective players are welcome to train but must contact the club beforehand via email, Facebook or Twitter.