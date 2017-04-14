FOOTBALL: New youth team manager looking forward to meeting prospective players and parents

Even at Butlin Road on Tuesday

Following his appointment last week, Rugby Town Youth Team manager Josh Hearne-Wilkins cannot wait to get his teeth into his new role at Butlin Road.

Hearne-Wilkins is holding an event at the ground on Tuesday (April 18) for prospective players and parents to come and meet him and discuss plans for the 2017/18 season.

The get-together will start at 7.30 pm and is open to anyone who will be over the age of 15 and under the age of 18 on 31st August 2017.

The new man is clearly looking forward to the challenges ahead.

He explained: “I am grateful for the club for giving me this opportunity and hopefully we can get as many people down to Butlin Road on Tuesday to kick off the project.

“I believe the Midland Youth Floodlit League that we play in is the best standard in the region outside of academy football, and offers a great chance for local youngsters to develop their footballing careers - perhaps alongside their existing studies or other activities.

“The status of the club also means that players can compete in the prestigious FA Youth Cup and the opportunity to play in such an excellent stadium as Butlin Road will hopefully act as a real draw too.”

Hearne-Wilkins has already appointed the first member of his backroom staff, with Rugby resident Daryl Amankwah joining him as coach.

Amankwah has managed and coached teams in local junior football, and the ex-Stratford youth team manager welcomed him to the club, whilst stressing his overall commitment to talent within the local community: “I’m delighted Daryl will be on-board, as he impressed us with his skill set and keenness to be part of what we are trying to achieve.

“It’s important that we nurture both local footballing and coaching talent and build something the club and the borough can be proud of.

Hearne-Wilkins concluded: “Following next week’s meet-up, we are planning on holding some training sessions in May for those interested, and then kick-off the full pre-season schedule in July ahead of new campaign.

“I hope to be able to work closely with the first team management staff and develop players that in the future can make a real contribution at this level.”

For further information about next Tuesday’s event or other enquiries relating to Town’s youth team, please contact Josh on 07896 756686 or at joshuahearnewilkins@icloud.com