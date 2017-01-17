FOOTBALL: Old football shirts wanted for African children

Donations box at Rugby Town JFC’s Kilsby Lane ground

Throughout January Rugby Town Juniors are collecting any unwanted or outgrown soccer kits to donate to children in Africa.

With the help of Rugby MP Mark Pawsey, these old kits will be sent to communities in Africa. Over the past six years, Mark has raised awareness of the joy that these kits can provide to teams playing in Africa and has organised for thousands of unwanted shirts to be donated during his time as Rugby’s Member of Parliament.

Any unwanted kit to be sent to Africa can be dropped off in a donations box at the entrance of the club’s grounds on Kilsby Lane between now and the end of January, daytime or evening.

Mark said: “I have visited Rwanda twice as part of Project Umubano, a social action project run by the Conservatives. Whilst I was helping the community there, I was struck by how incredibly passionate about football the people are in Rwanda.

“What they often lack in Africa is the right equipment, such as proper football kit. I know that many people in Rugby share their passion for football, and I hope that they will continue to show their generosity by donating their old kit.”

He added: “Football can cross international boundaries in a way few other things can and I am delighted to be able to support Rugby Town Juniors in helping those who are less fortunate in the world.”

The club’s Mike Illand said: “We are so fortunate to have probably the finest facilities in the UK, and want to share a little part of their good fortune by sending outgrown kits to those who need them. Club kits are of course great, but replica shirts from any club would really be appreciated.”