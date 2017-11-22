Search

FOOTBALL: Pictures from Rugby Town Juniors’ weekend games at Kilsby Lane

U14s MJPL v AFC Wulfrunians Juniors
U14s MJPL v AFC Wulfrunians Juniors

Photographs by Brian Dainty

From Under 7s to Under 17s, Rugby Town Juniors were in action at Kilsby Lane at the weekend.

U8s Tigers v Coventry Copsewood Juniors

U8s Tigers v Coventry Copsewood Juniors

Pictures by Brian Dainty.

See this week’s Advertiser for all your match summaries.

Under 16s action between the Juniors and Colts

Under 16s action between the Juniors and Colts

U16s Boys v Chapelfields Colts Rangers

U16s Boys v Chapelfields Colts Rangers

Rugby Town U11s Tigers v KCFA Elite

Rugby Town U11s Tigers v KCFA Elite

U10s Pumas v Mount Nod Colts

U10s Pumas v Mount Nod Colts

Under 7s action between Rugby Town Lions and Baginton Lions

Under 7s action between Rugby Town Lions and Baginton Lions

Rugby Town Under 17s Juniors playing Stratford Town Colts Blue

Rugby Town Under 17s Juniors playing Stratford Town Colts Blue

Rugby Town U8s Lions v Whitley Juniors Minor

Rugby Town U8s Lions v Whitley Juniors Minor

Rugby Town U13s Tigers in their game with Coventry Sphinx White

Rugby Town U13s Tigers in their game with Coventry Sphinx White