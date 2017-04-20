FOOTBALL: Pumas U12s cup champions after beating league leaders

Rugby Town celebrate Bedworth Nursing Cup final victory

Bedworth Nursing Cup

Man of the Match Yaqub Mirza

U12s: Rugby Town Pumas 3 Coventry Sphinx Whites 2

Rugby Town Pumas added the Bedworth Nursing Cup to their trophy cabinet by beating league leaders Sphinx on Good Friday.

Played at the Bedworth Oval in front of a sizeable crowd, the boys put in a fighting performance against a strong, physical team.

The first half was tight until a hopeful Sphinx cross wasn’t cleared and they managed to sweep home to take the lead.

This was short lived as John put Dylan in and he raced clear and scored with his first touch, an inspired substitution by the coach!

This goal gave the momentum to Rugby and most of the play was in the Sphinx half. John then put Thai in and he was up ended in the box. He brushed himself off and slammed home the penalty. Half Time 2-1.

The second half saw the game still continuing to be even with neither team really created any clear chances.

Sphinx started to put a bit of pressure on in the final 10 minutes and another hopeful cross wasn’t dealt with and there was an almighty goalmouth scramble with the ball ending up in the net.

Into the final minutes, Leo R put John through on goal and his skill baffled the defender and he was cruelly hacked down just before pulling the trigger. Another penalty (which could also have been a red card) was smashed home by John for what was to be the winner.

A brilliant team performance, Charlie, Taro and Leo C were solid at the back. Jack, Leo R and Thai marshalled the centre midfield with John, Sterling, Dylan and Gabriel providing outlets and constant threats.

Man of the match went to captain Yaqub, whose drive and battling qualities kept out the dangerous Sphinx strikers. A fully deserved win.

Official Man of the Match: Yaqub.