FOOTBALL: Remembrance Sunday defeat for Eastlands

Team wear poppy kit and observe minute’s silence

Coventrians 4 Eastlands 1: The young lads from Eastlands and Coventrians gave a perfect minute’s silence on Remembrance Sunday before playing out a well fought interesting game.

The breezy weather created problems for both teams but despite some half chances it was Coventrians who took the lead. This upped the tempo of the game as things became fraught as half time approached.

In the second half Eastlands grabbed the leveller early on. Liam Green beat his man and crossed early for Dan King, who then laid off into the path of Jake McDonald to tap in.

However the visitors didn’t capitalise on this and Coventrians stepped up to score three breakaway goals to flatter the scoreline but not their performance as Eastlands put in a shoddy performance.

Man of the Match was Michael Collins.