FOOTBALL: Rugby Borough FC trials planned to assess potential players

Work continues behind the scenes at Kilsby Lane’s new senior side, Rugby Borough FC, after last week’s successful launch.

Manager Darran Tank and coach Ady Fuller are planning several trials games to assess potential players over the next few weeks, in advance of pre-season training which is due to start in early July.

Sponsors are now being actively sought also, and interested parties wanting to get involved at this early stage can make contact through the Facebook page, or directly via commercial@rugbyboroughfc.co.uk.

Fans will play a very big role in the development of the new club, and can now sign up to a dedicated mailing list for all the latest news and information at supporters@rugbyboroughfc.co.uk