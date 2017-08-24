FOOTBALL: Rugby Borough FC win opening league game

Emphatic 5-2 victory at Kilsby Lane

Everards Leicestershire

Joe Henderson

Senior League Division 1

Rugby Borough 5

Anstey Nomads Reserves 2

Rugby Borough got their campaign off to a winning start with a 5-2 victory over Anstey Nomads Reserves in an eventful encounter at Kilsby Lane.

Gerard McGahey in last weekend's win

With a large crowd watching Borough were keen to impress, and did that in the early stages with ease, playing some neat passing football.

Borough’s first really meaningful opportunity came in the 12th minute as Joe Taplin’s in-swinging delivery was met by the head of skipper Jamie Tank, but it went high, skimming over the crossbar.

Then, totally against the run of play, Nomads took the lead from the penalty spot when their man was tripped inside the box.

However, Borough responded almost instantly to level proceedings as a gutsy run from Jamie Tank saw the ball switched wide to Gerard McGahey, who crossed for Adam Shaw to side-foot home.

Borough’s equaliser was short lived, as Nomads regained the lead a few minutes later with a neat finish into the bottom right-hand corner past Dan Flack.

In the 37th minute, Borough equalised again after the ball fell into the path of Joe Henderson who steered it beyond several bodies and into the net from 10 yards out. Moments later the home side took a 3-2 lead as Jamie Tank’s perfectly weighted pass found Luke Pritchard, who deftly chipped the ball over the keeper and into the goal.

Rugby went into the half-time interval with a 4-2 advantage as a Kane Finney cross saw Jamie Tank rise highest and score Borough’s fourth with a bullet header.

The tempo of the second half dropped, but saw Rugby continuously look to increase their foothold on the game. They did so in the 51st minute with Adam Shaw’s second goal of the game; a clinical finish after a lightning-quick interchange with Tommy Berwick.

Rugby withstood a bit of late pressure to secure an opening day win and send the supporters home delighted with their side’s performance.

Borough’s next game is on Saturday (26th) against Caterpillar FC away. Details on Facebook/Twitter.