FOOTBALL: Rugby Borough hit 20 goals in two games

League and cup victories for Kilsby Lane’s senior side

Everards Leicestershire

Jack Blackham in Saturday's win PICTURES BY BRIAN DAINTY

Senior League Division 1

Rugby Borough 7

Loughborough 2

Striker Sam Lockley stole the show as Rugby Borough claimed an emphatic victory against Loughborough at Kilsby Lane, writes Liam Waleczek.

Borough put their foot on the accelerator pedal straight from the off and were 2-0 up inside five minutes, as first Adam Shaw’s powerful header flew into the back of the net, and then a minute later Lockley slotted home from an acute angle to double the lead.

It was nearly 3-0 in the ninth minute as Gerard McGahey beautifully connected onto a sweet volley, but his rasping drive was brilliantly saved by the keeper, the save made even more brilliant due a slight deflection.

However, the hosts did grab the third in the 19th minute as Ollie Chater slid the ball underneath the keeper after good work from Tommy Berwick. In the process, Chater was caught and limped off with an ankle injury. Loughborough’s first meaningful opportunity came in the 38th minute as Dan Flack comfortably held a strike from the edge of the box. From the resulting save, Rugby went on the counter attack and Luke Pritchard’s perfectly-weighted through ball released Lockley, who confidently blasted home to put Borough 4-0 in front at half-time.

Borough continued to dominate at the start of the second period and it didn’t take long for them to extend the margin, as Lockley precisely lifted his free-kick over the wall and into the top corner. Loughborough did grab a consolation, only for Borough to score again as Shaw side-footed home from Joe Taplin’s inviting cross.

Rugby enjoyed the majority of possession throughout the game but were undone by a superb, curling effort just before the full-time whistle. However, there was still time for Lockley to grab his fourth and Borough’s seventh as he latched onto a through ball from McGahey to seal a convincing 7-2 win.

Beacon Hill Cup 1st round

Rugby Borough FC 13

Earl Shilton Albion 0

Rugby were quickly into their stride on a wet evening at Kilsby lane, with Adam Shaw almost getting a sub three-minute goal if it hadn’t been for the quick feet of the Albion keeper, writes Paul Collins.

The scoring was soon opened though after Luke Pritchard tapped home Shaw’s cross following some good build-up play.

Rugby were well on top now and twice came close, prevented by the efforts of the visiting keeper.Borough extended their lead after 21 minutes with Shaw latching onto a long kick from Jason Lee, and beating the keeper to slot home.A minute later it was 3-0 with Shaw heading home from a yard out.

Borough were in full control now, and it was soon 4-0 up with Shaw completing his hat-trick after just 26 minutes.

Sam Lockley made it 5-0 at 31 minutes, then 6-0 a minute later by heading home a Gerard McGahey cross.

Borough scored again before half time from a long range effort by McGahey for 7-0. Josh Turton and Joe Taplin both came on at half time as the rain swept in, but Borough’s attack on the Shilton goal continued regardless.

McGahey made it 8-0 and Sam Lockley scored the ninth.

Ady Fuller introduced himself to the game, and Borough made it ten at 65 minutes with Luke Pritchard heading home Lockley’s cross.

Shortly after Shaw slid home another Lockley cross, and then brought his total to five on the night. A penalty to Rugby was scored by Pritchard to complete his hat-trick.

Man of the match: Adam Shaw.

Borough: J Lee, A Winton, C Gamble, J Blackham, N Wittham, J Henderson, A Shaw, G McGahey, S Lockley, L Pritchard, W Heath, J Taplin, J Turton, A Fuller.