FOOTBALL: Rugby Borough manager delighted at unbeaten start to league campaign

Top of the table after 11 games, with 66 goals

Rugby Borough manager Darren Tank has expressed his delight in the way his young team have started their league campaign.

Top goalscorer Adam Shaw Pictures by Brian Dainty

Unbeaten so far in Division One of the Everards Leicestershire Senior League and knocked out of two cups by the lottery of penalties, Tank said:“ I always look at the table after ten games and see where we are and how we can plan for the remainder of the season.

“I’m delighted by the start and progress we’ve made. We’ve had some big scores but we had to start somewhere, and we can only play what’s put in front of us.”

This was proved on Saturday with the 14-0 annihilation of Earl Shilton, the current bottom club.

Tank added: “I felt sorry for Earl Shilton as they are a nice club with some good facilities, but we were clinical and that has been the case all along.

“Our young players are gaining great experience playing men’s’ football against decent players, and come next year we will be better for it.”

Borough are top of the table with ten wins and a draw, having scored 66 goals. They also boast the league’s leading goal scorer, Adam Shaw with 26.

Shaw hit another six on Saturday and Tank is keen for him to continue his great run of form.

“We can’t stop anybody coming to watch Adam, and the way he is playing at the moment is great for him and the team. He’s a lovely lad who just wants to play football, along with all our young players.”

Tank’s team currently have an average age of 20 with the goalkeeper Dan Flack only 16.

“Flacky’s been great and has stepped up to the senior game well, nothing phases him and he has a bright future.

“Unfortunately he’s also been on the end of two penalty shoot outs which have ended with Borough going out on both occasions.”

Tank concluded: “To be honest I thought we were the better side in both cup games, and were unfortunate not to win in the 90 minutes, especially the game against Alvis in the Coventry Charity Cup.

“Considering they’re higher in the pyramid than us we performed well, and I believe we were the better team.”

Boroughs’ other cup exit was against league rivals Thurnby Rangers, where again missed chances allowed Thurnby to go through on penalties.

Borough are in cup action again this weekend when they entertain Birmingham Irish FC, in the Birmingham County FA Vase. The tie kicks off at 2pm at Kilsby Lane and admission is free.