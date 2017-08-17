FOOTBALL: Rugby Borough’s first league game on Saturday

Anstey Nomads visit Kilsby Lane in opening Everards Leicestershire Senior League fixture

Rugby’s new senior football club Rugby Borough FC kick off their first season in the Everards Leicestershire Senior League on Saturday with a home game against Anstey Nomads.

Manager Darran Tank has assembled a youthful team, but with several experienced players and is ready for the challenge ahead.

“We are delighted with the squad we’ve put together; most of them are local lads who now have the chance to play senior football in a well-structured organisation,” he said.

“Pre-season games have unearthed some real gems, with some already moving on to better things. We’ll be hard to beat, but this is 11 v 11 football and we’ll have to work hard to achieve our goals, literally!”

The club hope that the local football community will come and support the side on Saturday, and enjoy the environment and facilities that Kilsby Lane has to offer.

Borough are producing a commemorative programme for the fixture which will be available on the day.

They are also offering each supporter who attends the game a chance to win two tickets to the England v Slovakia World Cup Qualifier at Wembley next month.

There will be pre-match entertainment with Rugby Town Juniors U16s playing Beaumont Town FC at 12noon and admission is free all day.

Borough have also announced their main sponsors for the season ahead.

Training kit is sponsored by Leisure Leagues Rugby, tracksuits by React Diamond Drilling and home and away kit sponsored by Nationwide Windows.

The club would like to thank Adam Brittain, Stuart Gould and Daryl Cashmore for their continued investment in the club and grassroots football.