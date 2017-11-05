FOOTBALL: Rugby Town Girls results round-up

The Under 10s line up for the camera

U10s Girls: v Anstey Swifts: With a weakened team through holidays and injuries, the U10s fought hard in an evenly matched game. Jenna stood strong in goal, making good catches and blocks. Captain Rosie and coaches’ player of the match Marley made some great tackles in defence and passed the ball out to midfield and the wings well.

Madi, Lila, Katie and Poppy took turns in midfield to use the ball well and feed Melissa up front, who went on some uncatchable runs but Rugby just couldn’t convert their many chances.

Anstey changed their tactics with ten minutes to go to stifle Melissa’s progress in their half. Rugby picked up a couple of injuries with Lila struggling, Rosie came off after getting a knock and Melissa struggled to finish the last few minutes. Overall an evenly fought contest and the girls played well. Parents’ player of the match: Melissa.

U12s Girls: v Bottesford Girls: Rugby U12s, sponsored by Lisa Collins Hair Design, hosted Bottesford on a bright and breezy morning at Kilsby Lane. Both teams have always been very evenly matched which results in exciting games and this was no exception. Both teams played some lovely football, as Rugby passed the ball beautifully and created many chances. Lyla was commanding in goal, instructing the defence of Freya and Maddie who stood firm.

Miidfield worked hard and sometimes caught off guard, but Elle, Olivia, Thea, Lucy and Mims all showed great improvements in the role. Amaani and Nathalie both proved dangerous to the opposition. In all, a very encouraging performance from the team. An almost full squad can sometimes make it harder for the game to flow but the girls mostly coped well with the changes.

Player of the match and stick of support awarded to Amaani.

U13s: Rugby Town Girls 4 Marlborough Rovers Girls 1: The U13s kept up their 100% record and mainly controlled the game but plenty of times the defence had to be alert to thwart Marlborough’s attacks with captain Ella time and again winning the ball in the early stages. Hannah hit the bar with a left-footed drive before Jodie struck a thunderbolt into the top corner.

Molly added two more before half time including a great chipped shot. More position changes meant the players had to adapt and credit to Amber who came out of goal and Savannah who played an unfamiliar central defensive role, Jodie who followed her first half goal with a clean sheet in goal.

To emphasise the team’s domination the final goal was scored by Charlotte who powered in a header from a corner. Player of the match was awarded to Amber.

U15s Girls: v Loughborough Foxes: The U15s, sponsored by Worthingtons Transport, faced a tough away fixture, not made any easier with a weakened side due to injuries and holidays.

Loughborough got off to a good start, passing and moving the ball really well with Rugby struggling to cope. Loughborough soon went ahead and it was not long before the girls were 4-0 down. Rugby pulled it back to 4-1 just before half time. Rugby started the second half well using the ball much better and causing the Loughborough defence some problems. On 60 minutes the game was abandoned due to an injury to Megan, who was taken to hospital with a suspected dislocated knee. A big well done to Sophie and Tasha who played their first game in difficult circumstances. Get well soon Megan.