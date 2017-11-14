FOOTBALL: Rugby Town Girls’ round-up

Teams respectfully observe Remembrance Sunday silence

U10s v Coalville Town Girls: An impeccable minute’s silence on Remembrance Sunday was observed by both teams and supporters. Another good performance, although missing a few players and a couple having colds and coughs they did not let this hinder them in any way.

Rosie took over in goal from Poppy whilst recovering keeper Jenna was given the captain’s armband as she played in an outfield position once again. Good all round displays from the defence with Marley giving her usual strong performance and Holly having a sterling game.

In midfield Lila, Katie and Madi battled together to set up chances for the attackers Melissa and Jasmine, who despite both being under the weather, still managed to get behind the Coalville defence on plenty of occasions.

Parents’ player of match was Katie and Coaches’ player of the match, Holly.

U11s: v Beaumont Cats: After a respectfully observed minute’s silence, Rugby Town were keen to start their first home game in a while with some determined play.

elsey was fired up throughout the game and combined with Tasha to provide well thought out play with clean and productive passes. Ellie and Amy both had periods in goal. They communicated well and directed.

Isabella and Mia gave a solid defensive performance, Mia especially displayed excellent pressure on the opposition. Hannah was again vital on the wing, working hard. Ellie had an interesting period up front, allowing her to use her strength to her advantage.

Typically, Evie was all over the pitch in midfield again, working hard wherever she was needed. Amy and Evelina had a few strong periods in midfield which proved very useful to Rugby Town.

Coaches’ player of the match was awarded to Ellie.

U12s: v Coalville Town Girls: After a respectfully observed two minutes’ silence, Rugby came out ready to do battle. A fantastic mazy run by Mims, great combination play between the defenders and midfield saw Rugby cruising and in control of the game.

After half time, Coalville were determined to get back on top. Their heads never dropped while Rugby became more bothered about criticising each other than maintaining the momentum of the first half.

The defensive skills of Maddie and Freya, ably supported by Elle, Thea and Olivia in midfield, with a strong performance from Lyla saw Rugby play some fantastic football. With Lucy, Amaani and Nathalie up front threatening the keeper as well as Mims creativity mean that this team should and could be unbeatable. Coalville were lucky to be gifted chances from then.

Well done to Player of the Match Freya and SOS Lyla.

U13s: Hillmorton Girls 0 Rugby Town Girls 6: A local derby saw the U13s take on Hillmorton. The team arrived full of energy and put on a committed display from the start. After the first few minutes Rugby Town started to dominate and pressed Hillmorton close to their goal, creating a stream of chances. Four goals followed including two for Ella and a first of the season for Megan.

After half time the girls displayed the same level of commitment, pressing high and Jodie in goal only having one touch of the ball. Countless chances came and Megan and Molly each added their second goals.

A good all round performance with the ball being moved better, and Charlotte and player of the match Amber providing a solid platform in defence, full backs Savs, Izzy and Lexy pushing higher with the aim of playing the game in the opposition half.