FOOTBALL: Rugby Town JFC volunteers help at People’s Cup

Organisers grateful to Rugby’s seven under 15s

Rugby Town’s young players travelled over to the People’s Cup Finals on Sunday to volunteer for administration duties.

The People’s Cup is a country wide competition involving various age groups with early rounds played locally and then the finals at Birmingham Futsal arena.

The volunteers, four boys and three girls, all aged U15 performed various duties throughout the day such as looking after guests, performing medal ceremonies and making sure everyone had a good time.

Raffe Turner from the Birmingham County FA said: “We are delighted that Rugby Town sent over a delegation of players to volunteer for these finals. It was a tough long day for them but they were fantastic and a credit to the club.”

The volunteers were kitted out with People’s Cup gear and were given a medal to remember the work that they done on the day.