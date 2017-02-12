Search

FOOTBALL: Rugby Town junior festival dates announced

Rugby Town U10s Pumas playing St Nicolas last weekend Picture by Brian Dainty

Four days of competitive fun

Rugby Town Junior Football Club have announced the dates for their 20th annual festival.

The 2017 event at Kilsby Lane includes tournaments for all age groups from Under 7s Minors through to Under 12s. The club warn that age groups are already filling up so an early application is advised.

The dates are:

Sunday, June 11th - morning U7s; afternoon U8s

Sunday, June 18th - morning U9s; afternoon U10s

Saturday, June 24th - morning U7 Minors (teams just forming in readiness for next season’s U7s)

Sunday, June 25th - morning U11s; afternoon U12s

Full details are on the club’s website: www.rugbytownfc.co.uk