FOOTBALL: Rugby Town Juniors in action

Rugby Town Under 8s Pumas v Alvis Juniors
Pictures from the weekend’s games at Kilsby Lane

By Brian Dainty

U7s action between Rugby Town Lions and Coundon Court

Here’s just a few action shots from some of the junior games played at Kilsby Lane last weekend.

A full round-up of reports is in this week’s Rugby Advertiser

U7s Lions v Coundon Court

The U17s Juniors v Firefighters

The U11s MJPL side in action against Wyrley Juniors Jaguars

Rugby Town U9s Pumas celebrate in their game with Firefighters

