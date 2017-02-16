FOOTBALL: Rugby Town Juniors take on Hereford United in U18s cup

All invited to support youth football on Monday, kick-off 7.45pm

Rugby Town Juniors Youth Team take on the might of Hereford United Youth in a quarter-final of the Midland Floodlit Youth League, U18s League Cup.

The game will be played on Monday (February 20) on Kilsby Lane’s new 3G pitch and the club would like to invite all those with an interest youth football in Rugby to go along and support the boys.

The form suggests there could be an upset with the Town Youth currently playing some fantastic football.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm, with admission prices £3 adults and £1 concessions.