FOOTBALL: Rugby Town Juniors through to quarter-finals of county youth cup

Victory 4-0 over previously unbeaten Sutton Coldfield

Birmingham County FA Under 18 Youth Cup

Rugby Town Juniors 4 Sutton Coldfield 0

Town welcomed previously unbeaten Sutton Coldfield to Kilsby Lane on Monday in the 2nd round of the BCFA Youth Cup. Sutton’s record was impressive playing in the Eastern Division and winning all eight games.

In front of a healthy crown Sutton started the brightest and were nearly in front after two minutes a slip by Harris allowed the Sutton 9 a clear run on goal only to be brilliantly stopped by the advancing keeper Thornton. It was Town’s turn to turn on the power. A surging run by Staunton down the left was fed into Ivebevo who in turn slipped in McLintock whose shot whisked past the post.

Redhead had a free-kick fly over and then Sutton on the break with men over failed to capitalise on a decent chance. Town undeservedly took the lead on 33 minutes Ivebevo shot hit the post and came back to Jac Redhead who poked it home.

Sutton should have been level five minutes later the number 9 was was a handful all evening bursting through and again Thornton in the Rugby goal came to Rugby’s rescue. From the resulting corner Suttons big number 5 rose to head against the bar.

HT – Rugby Town Juniors 1–0 Sutton Coldfield

Sutton came out stronger and for the first 10 minutes dictated the play and should have been level. One shot hit the upright, bouncing away and keeper Thornton tipping over from a free kick. But slowly Town started to make inroads and took the advantage away from Sutton with a second goal. The ever dangerous Luke Jones beat three players and played a sublime ball to captain Bayley Pollard. Jones kept running and Pollard sent a through ball in to him and Jones finished superbly over the keeper.

Sutton had to come out and get back in the game a formation change of playing four up front helped them but left gaps at the back. The next goal was going to be crucial and so it proved as from a free kick Jac Redhead curled a shot round the wall and into the bottom corner of the net. Game over. Town seen out the remainder of the game by keeping the ball and frustrating the Sutton forwards. The icing on the cake came in the 90th minute when a clinical move involving nine players saw substitute Eddie Merritt score the fourth.

It puts the Youth through to the quarter-final of the County Cup.

Next week the boys take on Sporting Khalsa in the 3rd round of the league’s cup. That game will be played on Tuesday at Sporting Khalsa with a kick-off of 7.45pm.