FOOTBALL: Rugby Town Juniors Youth crowned league champions

Fantastic season fror Kilsby Lane side with cup final at Bromsgrove on April 26

Rugby Town JFC were crowned champions on Monday after a 2-2 draw with Coton Green.

Harry Sawyer in Monday's 2-2 draw

In reality the title was won the previous week at Alvechurch where, in front of a crowd of 300, the Juniors Youth team collected a 2-0 win.

Those goals were scored by Sam Lockley and Bryan Badu and that result ended Alvechurch interest.

Monday’s game was a formality really with Coton Green giving as good as they got. The only point from Town’s view was that they gave some talented 16-year-olds a game, who will figure in next season’s campaign.

All in all it has been a great season for the boys with also the Midland Floodlit League Cup Final to look forward to on Wednesday, April 26 at Bromsgrove Sporting FC. Kick-off is at 7.45pm and their opponents will be Aylestone Park FC.

Goal celebrations against Coton Green

It is also worth mentioning that Sam Lockley currently stands as the league top goal scorer and the last person to do that was a Youth player called David Kolodinski and look what he has gone on to achieve.

Well done to the team for some exciting football played throughout the season and this title also strengthens the partnership with the Strachan Football Foundation, who for next season are looking to provide additional football for a number of teams.