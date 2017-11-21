FOOTBALL: Rugby Town Ladies through to next round of county cup

9-1 victory over Walsall Phoenix

Birmingham FA County Cup

Kelly Worthington

Rugby Town Ladies 9

Walsall Phoenix 1

Following the disappointment of last week’s performance, Rugby were keen to get a win on Sunday against Staffordshire county side Walsall Phoenix in the County Cup.

Last year, the ladies got through to the last eight, only to be knocked out by eventual winners West Bromwich Albion. The ladies started well dominating play and quickly scoring through Emma Atkinson.

Emma Atkinson finishing in the Ladies' 9-1 cup win

Within a couple of minutes, Emma was through once again on goal for 2-0. The next goal came through Loren Bliss, who was able to get on the end of a pass from Emma across goal. Andie Coupland and Kat Watkins worked hard in midfield to win the ball or intercept much of Walsall’s passes. With much of the play in the attacking half, the opportunities were being created from all over the pitch.

A cross came into the box, which Loren Bliss was able to get a touch onto towards goal. A clearance from Walsall turned into an own goal when the ball deflected off the keeper bringing the score to 4-1. Despite most of the pressure on Walsall, a counter attack on Rugby’s defence led to a goal just before half time for 4-1.

The second half carried on very much like the first with Caitlin Revan, Kelly Reeve and Steph Bird clearing up pressure at the back and much of the team pushing forward.

A great pass through from Loren saw Emma finish for 5-1. Emma scored another quick goal early on in the second half. Kayleigh Oseman stopped much of the pressure down the right side, and managed to push up pressurising goal. Kayleigh played a 1-2 to Loren to then receive it back and play a great ball over the last defender for Loren to control and finish in the right corner, 7-1.

Andie Coupland

Not long after, another goal followed for 8-1. The scoring was finished when Emma made a great run down the left wing, cutting the ball into the box for Loren Bliss to challenge the keeper finishing with a tap into goal.

The game ended 9-1 progressing the ladies into the next round of the Birmingham FA County Cup.

Jamesway Travel Player of the Match was awarded to Kayleigh Oseman.