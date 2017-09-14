FOOTBALL: Six-a-side results

Leisure Leagues
PICTURES BY BRIAN DAINTY
This week’s results round-up:
The Rugby Tuesday UKMA Premier Division season has concluded, and the new season launches on September 19.
Wednesday BDP Premier: Pyjames 2 SRDS 1; FC Alwyn 0 Petr Cech 2; GGs 6 Internationals 1; 2G1S 0 Trap 7; BRE 2 Rail Madrid 2; Gaffin’s Geezers 4 Old PS 1.
Thursday BSC Premier Division: Carphone II 4 Crystal P 2; The B Team 2 GGs 12; Real Mdras 2 AFFFC 3; Street Tugas 7 Klopp 2; Dinamo Bucaresti 13 Pink Panthers 2.
Sunday RTJFC Premier Division: Double Bobble 5 Fried Chiecken 0; Go Hard 0 Dinamo Bucaresti 0; It Doesn’t Mata 4 Eastern Savages 1; Ledge and Derry 0 Flapas 1.
Sunday RBFC Division 1: Men Behaving 2 Ajax Treesdown 3; Inter 0 Butterfly B 0; Dirty Arris 0 50 Shades 0; Real Magic 0 Unreliables 2.
